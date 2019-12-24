Dr BC Roy Trophy: Maharashtra lads emerge champions

Mumbai: Maharashtra maintained their excellent consistent performances and earned the perfect reward as they were crowned champions of the of the AIFF Junior Under-18 National football championship (tier-II) for the Dr BC Roy Trophy.

In the final, the Maharashtra boys were charged up and pulled off a close 1-0 win against Tamil Nadu in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, according in information received here, in Mumbai on Monday.

Striker Aditya Shah scored the crucial goal on the hour mark to secure Maharashtra’s triumph.

The summit clash was a closely fought affair as both teams were on an offensive mode from the start. The tams created many chances, but the goal proved elusive in the first half.

In the second half, Maharashtra’s Aditya Shah broke the deadlock with a snap goal in the 59th minute. Aditya’s efforts helped Maharashtra clinch the top honours.

Earlier, in the penultimate round, Maharashtra comfortably eased past Arunachal Pradesh 2-1 to seal their place in the final. Zeeyan Naverakar scored once in each half to confirm Maharashtra’s progress to the final. Arunchal Pradesh scored a late consolation goal.

Maharashtra placed in Group-B alongside Chandigarh, Bihar, and Pondicherry started steadily. In the first match Maharashtra shared honours with Pondicherry in a goalless draw.

In the second game, Maharashtra were a transformed side and scored a thumping 5-0 win against Bihar. Striker Zeeyan Naverakar scored four goals after Raul Almeida had opened the scoring for Maharashtra with an early strike.

Maharashtra continued their winning streak and got the better of Chandigarh 2-1 in an exciting concluding league encounter and qualified for the semi-finals.