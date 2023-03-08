Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup 2023 Cricket Tournament: Teleperformance charge to massive 110-run victory

RCF CMD Shriniwas C. Mudgrikar (right) present a flower bouquet to Chief Guest, former Indian woman cricketer, Sulakshana Naik during the inauguration ceremony of the RCF T20 Cricket Tournament for the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup 2023. |

Mumbai: Teleperformance DIBS comfortably cleared the first round hurdle defeating Dharamji Morarji CC by 110 runs in the opening match of the RCF T20 cricket tournament for the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup 2023, organized by Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited under the auspices of the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and played at the RCF Colony ground, Chembur on Monday.

Sent in to bat Teleperformance powered by the half century knocks from Rounaq Sharma 70 runs and Harsh Mogaveera 51 runs piled up a challenging total of 215 for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Facing a stiff target, Dharamji Morarji batter struggled against the disciplined opponents bowling and were dismissed for 105 all out in 15 overs.

RCF CMD Shriniwas C. Mudgrikar RCF shows his batting skills to mark the opening of the RCF T20 Cricket Tournament for the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup 2023. |

Earlier, Chief Guest, former Indian woman cricketer, Sulakshana Naik along with Shriniwas C. Mudgrikar, CMD RCF and in presence of MCA Secretary, Ajinkya Naik, Joint Secretary, Deepak Patil, Apex Council member, Abhay Hadap and RCF Cricket Secretary, Sunil Kulkarni, inaugurated the tournament.

Opener Mogaveera provided Teleperformance with a solid start scoring runs rapidly and his innings came from just 22 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes. Later, middle-order bat Sharma was aggressive and cracked four hits to the ropes and five towering sixes during his 36-ball knock. Siddharth Vekariya further boosted the innings making a sedate 40 runs (28-balls, 2x4s) while Jagdish Jadhav (2 for 37) was the Dharamji Morarji’s best bowler.

Later, the Teleperformance bowlers were menacing from the start and picked wickets at regular intervals to send Dharamji Morarji crashing to defeat. Sudeep Phatak top-scored with 24 runs while Siddharth Kheni (3 for 16), Darshan Mangukiya (2 for 14), Akshay Darekar (2 for 19) and Aayush Raghuvanshi (2 for 30) were responsible to picking the wickets.

Brief scores: Teleperformance DIBS 215 for 6 wickets, 20 overs (Rounaq Sharma 70 (36-balls, 4x4,5x6s), Harsh Mogaveera 51 (22-balls, 7x4s, 2x6s), Siddharth Vekariya 40 (28-balls, 2x4s); Jagdish Jadhav 2 for 37) beat Dharamji Morarji CC 105 all out, 15 overs (Sudeep Phatak 24; Siddharth Kheni 3 for 16, Darshan Mangukiya 2 for 14, Akshay Darekar 2 for 19, Aayush Raghuvanshi 2 for 30). Result: Teleperformance DIBS won by 110 runs.