DPL Final Drama! South Delhi Superstarz Pacer Anshuman Hooda Barred From Bowling After 2 No-Balls | Video

Delhi Premier League T20/Instagram

Purple Cap holder Anshuman Hooda found himself in an unusual situation during the Delhi Premier League 2026 final as the South Delhi Superstarz pacer was stopped from bowling after delivering two above-waist-height no-balls.

Hooda, who had been one of the standout performers throughout the tournament, entered the final as the leading wicket-taker and a key weapon in South Delhi's bowling attack. His impressive campaign had seen him emerge as a major contender for the Purple Cap, having consistently picked up wickets at crucial moments.

The incident meant Hooda could not continue bowling after the two above-waist deliveries. The DPL's official social media account highlighted the moment, referring to Hooda as the tournament's "wicket machine." Despite the setback, Hooda still made an impact in the title clash. He claimed one wicket as South Delhi Superstarz restricted Central Delhi Kings to 182/8.

South Delhi ultimately completed a memorable seven-wicket victory, chasing down 183 in 18.2 overs to lift the DPL 2026 trophy. While Hooda's bowling restriction provided a dramatic moment in the final, his overall performances remained one of the major talking points of South Delhi's title-winning campaign.