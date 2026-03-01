DP World PGTI 2026 Kicks Off With Bigger Prizes, Broader Reach |

The opening month of the 2026 season has provided clear signs that the DP World PGTI is growing in scale and strength. In quick succession, the tour staged three high-value events in Naya Raipur, Delhi and Kolkata, and then added a fresh dimension with the announcement of 72 The League. Together, these developments show a tour that is expanding not only in reach, but also in substance.

A key measure of that progress is prize money. In the early domestic phase of the season, DP World PGTI staged three events carrying prize purses of ₹1.5 crore each, creating a combined purse pool of ₹4.5 crore. That marks an important rise in the financial scale of Indian professional golf. The SECL Chhattisgarh Open, for example, saw its purse increase from ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore year-on-year. For players, that means stronger incentives and more competitive weeks. For sponsors and partners, it reflects a tour with increasing value and credibility.

The season began in Naya Raipur with the SECL Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship from February 3 to 6. The event stood out not only because of its ₹1.5 crore purse, but also because it was staged in an emerging market rather than a traditional metro. It showed that professional golf can attract attention and deliver strong competition outside its established centres. American golfer Jhared Hack underlined that with a memorable win, including a brilliant final-round 59, as he finished five shots clear in the season opener.

The tour then moved to Delhi, where the inaugural DP World Players Championship was held at Qutab Golf Course from February 10 to 13. The tournament again offered ₹1.5 crore in prize money and was won by Honey Baisoya, who collected ₹22,50,000 for his victory. A successful event in the capital carries added importance because Delhi brings together administrators, sponsors, policymakers and national media. In that context, the tournament added weight to DP World PGTI’s position in the Indian sporting landscape.

The third major stop came in Kolkata, where the DP World Players Championship 2026 Powered by Urbana was played at Tollygunge Club from February 17 to 20. Once again, the purse stood at ₹1.5 crore, and once again the winner earned ₹22,50,000. Om Prakash Chouhan emerged champion after a strong closing effort. The Kolkata event reinforced an important point: DP World PGTI is beginning to build consistency in the size and quality of its tournaments, rather than depending on isolated big weeks.

Another notable step was the launch of 72 The League, which adds a team-based and more broadcast-friendly format to the larger golf calendar. The new league has the potential to bring in fresh audiences and commercial interest while existing alongside the merit-based structure of the main tour. It also reflects a willingness to experiment with formats that are better suited to television and digital platforms.

At the development level, the DP World PGTI NexGen Tour has also got underway, beginning with its opening event in Faridabad. The tour remains important for expanding playing opportunities for emerging professionals and for taking competitive golf into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This year, each NexGen event has seen its prize purse rise from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh. Abhishek Kumar, who won the opening event, is an example of the kind of young talent the platform is designed to support.

Taken together, the opening month of the season suggests that DP World PGTI is building steady momentum. Stronger execution across cities, higher prize money, a clearer development pathway and format innovation are beginning to work together. If that continues, Indian professional golf could see stronger fields, wider attention and a broader presence in new markets.