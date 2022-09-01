Asia Cup 2022: Pak vs HK- Live Match Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pak vs Hong Kong Match Live In Your Country

Will Pakistan be successful in testing bench strength against Hong Kong | Twitter Image

Pakistan will face Hong Kong on Friday, September 2 at 7:30 pm IST. This is will be the second match of both Pakistan and Hong Kong after losing their initial games against India.

Last Sunday, Pakistan lost to India after a stunning performance by Hardik Pandya. He ended with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs while restricting Pakistan to 147 in 19.5 overs and then smashed 33 off 17 balls with the winning six in the last over bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz.

Whereas India again emerged victorious in their second match against Hong Kong on Wednesday as they thrashed the minnows by 40 runs. India had set a target of 193, chasing which Hong Kong were restricted to a total of 142 for five in 20 overs. Babar Hayat top-scored with a knock of 41, while Kinchit Shah and Zeeshan Ali contributed with 30 and 26 not out each. Earlier, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat as India managed to post a total of 192 for two against Hong Kong in an Asia Cup Group A match against Hong Kong. India, who were at one stage 94 for two after 13 overs of play, added an unbeaten 98 runs to rescue India, who were at one stage 94 for two.

Hong Kong finished ahead of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore in the Asia Cup 2022 qualification round. Hong Kong played against Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Singapore in the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier. They won against all three teams and pipped Kuwait for the top spot. They were also part of the last Asia Cup in 2018 and were in the same group as India and Pakistan. Incredibly, they will once again face the same two teams in the Asia Cup 2022 in Group A.

Pakistan and Hong Kong have faced each other in 2 ODI matches. Pakistan have won both of these games, while Hong Kong has failed to win a single one. In 2018, Pakistan easily defeated Hong Kong by 8 wickets thanks to outstanding performances by Imam ul Haq (50), Babar Azam (33), and Fakhar Zaman (24).

On Friday, it will be a knock out competition. Pakistan will test its bench strength in the next match against Hong Kong after pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf will be given rest and will likely be replaced by Mohammed Hasnain and Hasan Ali.

On the other hand, the four-time Asia Cup qualifier, Hong Kong, which has qualified in the years 2004, 2008, 2018, and 2022, has also announced on their twitter handle that this match will be an epic one.

Below are the details of how and where to watch the Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match on Friday

In India

On Star Sports Network at 7.30 pm IST, Disney+ Hotstar will present the live streaming.

In Pakistan

On PTV and Ten Sports at 7 pm

In Bangladesh

Gazi TV will telecast all the matches of the tournament.

In Afghanistan

Ariana TV will broadcast the live streaming of the tournament in Afghanistan.

In Australia

Fox Sports will telecast the live action of the tournament in Australia.

In New Zealand

Sky Sports will broadcast the live action of the tournament in New Zealand.

In South Africa

In South Africa, the SuperSport network will broadcast the live-action of the tournament.

In the USA

Willow TV will telecast the live action of the tournament in the USA.

In the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports will present the live streaming of the tournament.

In the Middle East

OSN Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the matches in Middle Eastern regions like UAE