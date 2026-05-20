'Downfall Still Continues': Netizens React With Hilarious Memes As Pakistan Suffers Humiliating Test Series Loss Against Bangladesh

CallMeSheri1_/X

Social media reactions intensified after Bangladesh national cricket team completed a commanding 2-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan national cricket team, securing a 78-run victory in the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The historic result marked one of Bangladesh’s most memorable Test achievements and sparked massive reactions across social media, where cricket fans mocked Pakistan’s disappointing performances throughout the series.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shortly after the defeat, memes and sarcastic posts began flooding platforms online. One user wrote, “Downfall Still Continues,” while another commented, “Pakistan cricket is going backwards every series.”

At the same time, many supporters praised Bangladesh for their discipline, bowling attack, and fearless cricket across both matches. Fans applauded the team for creating history and outperforming Pakistan in crucial moments throughout the series.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The trolling continued to gain momentum online as cricket fans debated Pakistan’s current struggles in Test cricket, with questions being raised over consistency, team selection, and overall performances in the longest format of the game.