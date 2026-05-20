 'Downfall Still Continues': Netizens React With Hilarious Memes As Pakistan Suffers Humiliating Test Series Loss Against Bangladesh
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'Downfall Still Continues': Netizens React With Hilarious Memes As Pakistan Suffers Humiliating Test Series Loss Against Bangladesh

Social media reactions surged after Bangladesh completed a 2-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan, winning the second Test by 78 runs. The result sparked widespread trolling online, with fans mocking Pakistan’s poor performances. Memes and comments went viral, including remarks like “Downfall Still Continues" and criticism of Pakistan’s declining Test form.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
'Downfall Still Continues': Netizens React With Hilarious Memes As Pakistan Suffers Humiliating Test Series Loss Against Bangladesh
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Social media reactions intensified after Bangladesh national cricket team completed a commanding 2-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan national cricket team, securing a 78-run victory in the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The historic result marked one of Bangladesh’s most memorable Test achievements and sparked massive reactions across social media, where cricket fans mocked Pakistan’s disappointing performances throughout the series.

Shortly after the defeat, memes and sarcastic posts began flooding platforms online. One user wrote, “Downfall Still Continues,” while another commented, “Pakistan cricket is going backwards every series.”

At the same time, many supporters praised Bangladesh for their discipline, bowling attack, and fearless cricket across both matches. Fans applauded the team for creating history and outperforming Pakistan in crucial moments throughout the series.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

The trolling continued to gain momentum online as cricket fans debated Pakistan’s current struggles in Test cricket, with questions being raised over consistency, team selection, and overall performances in the longest format of the game.

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