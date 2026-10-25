Double Name Blunder At UFC 333! Commentator Jon Anik Calls Aryna Sabalenka 'Aryna Sabalenko' As Broadcast Graphic Repeats Error | Video

UFC Commentator Jon Anik Calls Aryna Sabalenka 'Aryna Sabalenko' | UFC Europe/Instagram

UFC commentator Jon Anik found himself at the centre of an unexpected moment during UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev in Abu Dhabi after introducing tennis superstar Aryna Sabalenka as ‘Aryna Sabalenko’ while she watched the event from the crowd. The Belarusian tennis star, known for her achievements on the court, was in attendance as the UFC brought together some of the biggest names from the world of combat sports and beyond.

The moment became even more noticeable when Sabalenka appeared on the arena screens. The broadcast graphic identifying her also misspelled her surname, reading, “2-time Australian Open & 2-time US Open Champion Aryna Sabalenko.” The error meant that both the on-air introduction and the accompanying graphic used the incorrect spelling of the four-time Grand Slam singles champion's name.

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UFC Commentator Jon Anik Calls Aryna Sabalenka 'Aryna Sabalenko'

Sabalenka has established herself as one of the leading players in women's tennis, winning two Australian Open titles and two US Open championships. Her presence at a major UFC event in Abu Dhabi brought together two sporting worlds, with the tennis champion taking a break from the court to experience the atmosphere of a high-profile mixed martial arts show.

While the introduction was intended to acknowledge the tennis star in attendance, the mispronunciation and spelling mistake stood out during the broadcast. Sabalenka's surname is spelt with an ‘a’ at the end, rather than the ‘o’ used by Anik and displayed on the arena graphic.

The incident provided an unexpected talking point during UFC 333, an event headlined by the featherweight clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev. With a prominent tennis star among the spectators, the moment highlighted how even a brief celebrity introduction can attract attention during a major sporting event.