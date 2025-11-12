Doping Shock! Why Was 2014 Asian Games Medalist Manju Bala Hit With A 5-Year Suspension?

Image: X

Indian hammer thrower Manju Bala, a bronze medallist at the 2014 Asian Games, has been suspended for five years after testing positive for banned substances. The National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) announced the decision on October 15, 2025. Her suspension will be effective from July 10, 2024, making her ineligible to compete until July 2029.

What kind of doping substance was found in Manju Bala's body?

NADA’s investigation revealed the presence of dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone, an anabolic steroid, and SARMS LGD-4033 (ligandrol), both banned under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code. Steroids are known to boost muscle mass and power, while ligandrol is used to enhance endurance and athletic performance. The use of either constitutes a serious anti-doping violation under international rules.

The 34-year-old athlete’s test results were made public in September 2024 following a routine out-of-competition sampling conducted by NADA. She was provisionally suspended soon after. During the hearing, the ADDP reviewed laboratory evidence and her defense before concluding that the nature of the substances justified a five-year suspension.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How does setback effect Manju Bala?

The ruling sidelines Manju Bala from all national and international events, bars her from team selections, and wipes her eligibility for any official rankings during the suspension period. NADA officials said the case underscores the agency’s commitment to maintaining a clean sporting ecosystem in India.

Who is Manju Bala?

Manju Bala rose to prominence after winning bronze at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games with a throw of 60.47m. Her medal was upgraded to silver briefly before being reverted to bronze after China’s Zhang Wenxiu was reinstated as champion. Her personal best of 64.88m came at the Rajasthan State Championships in 2021.