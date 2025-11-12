 Doping Shock! Why Was 2014 Asian Games Medalist Manju Bala Hit With A 5-Year Suspension?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsDoping Shock! Why Was 2014 Asian Games Medalist Manju Bala Hit With A 5-Year Suspension?

Doping Shock! Why Was 2014 Asian Games Medalist Manju Bala Hit With A 5-Year Suspension?

The 34-year-old athlete’s test results were made public in September 2024 following a routine out-of-competition sampling conducted by NADA. She was provisionally suspended soon after.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Indian hammer thrower Manju Bala, a bronze medallist at the 2014 Asian Games, has been suspended for five years after testing positive for banned substances. The National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) announced the decision on October 15, 2025. Her suspension will be effective from July 10, 2024, making her ineligible to compete until July 2029.

What kind of doping substance was found in Manju Bala's body?

NADA’s investigation revealed the presence of dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone, an anabolic steroid, and SARMS LGD-4033 (ligandrol), both banned under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code. Steroids are known to boost muscle mass and power, while ligandrol is used to enhance endurance and athletic performance. The use of either constitutes a serious anti-doping violation under international rules.

The 34-year-old athlete’s test results were made public in September 2024 following a routine out-of-competition sampling conducted by NADA. She was provisionally suspended soon after. During the hearing, the ADDP reviewed laboratory evidence and her defense before concluding that the nature of the substances justified a five-year suspension.

FPJ Shorts
China Extends Condolences Over Fatal Explosion Near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station As Global Leaders Express Solidarity
China Extends Condolences Over Fatal Explosion Near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station As Global Leaders Express Solidarity
Delhi Car Blast: Hyundai i20 Was Parked Inside Al-Falah Medical College Campus For 11 Days Before Explosion | New Details Emerge
Delhi Car Blast: Hyundai i20 Was Parked Inside Al-Falah Medical College Campus For 11 Days Before Explosion | New Details Emerge
Lost Money In Fraudulent Schemes? File Your Complaint On RBI’s Sachet Portal, A One-Stop Platform For Financial Fraud Grievances
Lost Money In Fraudulent Schemes? File Your Complaint On RBI’s Sachet Portal, A One-Stop Platform For Financial Fraud Grievances
World Pneumonia Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About The Disease Symptoms, Cause, Prevention & More
World Pneumonia Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About The Disease Symptoms, Cause, Prevention & More

How does setback effect Manju Bala?

The ruling sidelines Manju Bala from all national and international events, bars her from team selections, and wipes her eligibility for any official rankings during the suspension period. NADA officials said the case underscores the agency’s commitment to maintaining a clean sporting ecosystem in India.

Who is Manju Bala?

Manju Bala rose to prominence after winning bronze at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games with a throw of 60.47m. Her medal was upgraded to silver briefly before being reverted to bronze after China’s Zhang Wenxiu was reinstated as champion. Her personal best of 64.88m came at the Rajasthan State Championships in 2021.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Home Games To Be Played At Pune’s MCA Stadium? Here’s All You...

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Home Games To Be Played At Pune’s MCA Stadium? Here’s All You...

Doping Shock! Why Was 2014 Asian Games Medalist Manju Bala Hit With A 5-Year Suspension?

Doping Shock! Why Was 2014 Asian Games Medalist Manju Bala Hit With A 5-Year Suspension?

IPL 2026 Trade: Will Ravindra Jadeja–Sanju Samson–Sam Curran Deal Collapse? Rajasthan Royals...

IPL 2026 Trade: Will Ravindra Jadeja–Sanju Samson–Sam Curran Deal Collapse? Rajasthan Royals...

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Retirement Date, Set To Play His Final World Cup Next Year

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Retirement Date, Set To Play His Final World Cup Next Year

IND vs SA: BCCI Tweaks Timings For Guwahati Test, Will Feature Tea Before Lunch Due To Early Sunset

IND vs SA: BCCI Tweaks Timings For Guwahati Test, Will Feature Tea Before Lunch Due To Early Sunset