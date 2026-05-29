'Don't Worry Guys, I Put Ghee In It': Sachin Tendulkar Delights Fans By Making Traditional 'Ukadiche Modak' Dish At Home | Video

Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar gave fans a sweet surprise after sharing a fun and heartwarming video of himself making traditional ‘Ukadiche Modak’ at home. The former batting maestro was seen carefully preparing the popular Maharashtrian delicacy before enjoying it with delight.

Tendulkar shared the clip on Instagram, where he also added his trademark touch of humor. Reacting to fans who may have wondered whether he added ghee to the dish, the cricket icon wrote, “Don’t worry guys, I put ghee in it just didn’t press record.”

The witty caption quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with laughter and admiration. Many praised Tendulkar for staying connected to his roots and showcasing his love for traditional Indian cuisine.

Ukadiche Modak, a steamed dumpling filled with coconut and jaggery, is especially popular during Ganesh Chaturthi and holds a special place in Maharashtrian households. Tendulkar, who has often expressed his fondness for homemade food, appeared to thoroughly enjoy the sweet treat in the video.

Known for his humble personality off the field, Tendulkar continues to remain one of the most beloved figures in Indian sports. Even years after retirement, the “Master Blaster” regularly engages with fans through social media by sharing moments from his personal life, travel, fitness, and food experiences.