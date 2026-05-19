'Don't Take It Personally...': R. Ashwin Reflects On Ishan Kishan's 'Whistle Podu' Gesture Towards CSK Fans Amid IPL 2026 Controversy | Video

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The heated post-match discussions following the IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium have continued to dominate headlines, with Ishan Kishan’s “Whistle Podu” celebration drawing significant attention.

Kishan, who played a key role in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s five-wicket win, was seen gesturing toward the crowd in a manner that appeared to mimic CSK’s iconic “Whistle Podu” chant. The moment quickly went viral and sparked debate among fans, with discussions even extending to whether disciplinary action could be taken.

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Amid the growing controversy, former Indian international and CSK stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin offered his perspective on the matter. Ashwin took a balanced view, suggesting that such moments often arise in high-intensity IPL environments where emotions run high and crowd energy plays a major role.

Speaking about the controversy, Ashwin said, “There is so much noise regarding his celebration on social media. Let it go, man. These are all sportsmen, they have emotions too. Don’t take it personally. Just enjoy it.”

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As the IPL 2026 season moves toward its decisive phase, the focus now remains on whether match officials or the league will take any formal action, while discussions around sportsmanship and expression continue to dominate the narrative.