 'Don't Know Who Is RP': Urvashi Rautela Reacts To Her Alleged Relationship With Rishabh Pant; Video
Urvashi Rautela reacts to dating rumours with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian actress and model Urvashi Rautela has claimed to not know who 'RP' is amid her alleged relationship with national cricket team's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant. With the topic surfacing during an interview with a media portal, Rautela stated that her focus is completely on her work and wants to dedicate herself entirely in it.

Their relationship rumours have been going viral in recent years despite none of them saying a word about it themselves. With the 30-year-old model commenting on a few pictures of Pant's Instagram account, the rumours started picking up traction. However, it's worth mentioning that Rautela had recently named Pakistan's Naseem Shah as her favourite cricketer.

During an interview with Pink Villa, the Indian actress claimed:

"I don't know who is RP, but all I can say is that my current relationship is with my work and I'm focussing on it because I've to dedicate myself to what I'm doing. And rest, baaki jo announcements hain woh aapko mil jaayenge.

Rishabh Pant has been sensational since his comeback from a near-fatal accident:

Meanwhile, Pant has been shining with the bat and behind the stumps ever since his return to top-level cricket. The left-hander racked up nearly 450 runs as captain of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 and played an integral role in helping India clinch the T20 World Cup in June.

Pant's return to Test cricket saw him smacking a hundred against Bangladesh in Chennai as the hosts eventually claimed the series 2-0. The southpaw will next be in action during the series against New Zealand, beginning on October 16 in Bengaluru.

