 'Don't drink anymore but back in the day': Virat Kohli, opens up on early days as a party animal
On the red carpet of Indian Sports Honours, Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma engaged in an interesting rapid-fire round. . The couple was asked, "Who is more likely to steal the dance floor?" To which, Anushka pointed towards Kohli.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
article-image

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is known for his supreme fitness as a cricketer around the globe. Kohli has set a template for ultimate fitness within the cricket community. Kohli has often spoken about making a change from his old habits, which propelled him to become one of the best cricketers of his generation.

At a recent sports awards ceremony, Kohli spilled the beans on his old habits, which go back to his younger days as a regular partygoer. Kohli and his wife Anoushka Sharma participated in a quickfire rapid fire on the red carpet of the Indian Sports Honours. The couple was asked, "Who is more likely to steal the dance floor?" To which, Anushka pointed towards Kohli.

The RCB star man then narrated a story from his earlier days. "I don't drink anymore but back in the day, party mein ghus ke agar do drink ho gayi toh, phir yes (If I had two drinks after going to a party, then yes ,most likely to steal the dance floor). Take over matlab to a point where people don't want me there. I don't care then, do-teen drink ke baad (after two-three drinks). Not anymore, back in the day yes," he said."

Kohli who is currently in Bangalore, gathered up with his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates, as the team took part in a training session at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

