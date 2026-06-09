'Donald Trump Caught SLEEPING During NBA Finals?' US President Appears To Doze Off During Match At Madison Square Garden; Video Goes Viral |

New York: US President Donald Trump found himself at the centre of attention during Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, not for his courtside appearance, but for a viral moment that appeared to show him dozing off during the high-stakes clash between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

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Trump Appeared To Dose Off During Match

Trump, who attended the game on Monday as a guest of Knicks owner James Dolan, made history as the first sitting US president to attend an NBA Finals game. However, social media quickly shifted focus from the action on the court after television cameras captured the president sitting in his suite with his eyes closed during the game.

The clip rapidly spread online, with users joking that Trump appeared to have fallen asleep despite earlier telling reporters he was excited to watch the Knicks, who entered the contest leading the NBA Finals series 2-0.

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Madison Square Garden Erupts With Boos As Trump Seen On Screen

The atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden was already charged before tip-off. According to reports, Trump received a mixed reaction from the crowd when he appeared on the arena's giant screen during the national anthem. Boos echoed through parts of the stadium before quickly turning into loud cheers whenever the focus shifted back to Knicks stars on the court.

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Journalist Steve Popper described the scene, noting that chants of 'USA' were followed by boos when the camera focused on Trump, while cheers erupted when the scoreboard returned to Knicks players. Similar observations were shared by other reporters covering the game.

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While Trump became an unexpected talking point off the court, the game itself delivered plenty of drama. The San Antonio Spurs started strongly, with rising star Victor Wembanyama scoring nine first-quarter points and helping his team build a double-digit lead. The Spurs finished the opening quarter ahead 33-22.

However, the Knicks responded emphatically in the second quarter. Led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, New York launched a dominant run to overturn the deficit and seize control of the contest, sending the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy.

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With the Knicks now holding a commanding advantage in the Finals series, they stand just two wins away from capturing their first NBA championship since 1973. Meanwhile, the Spurs face mounting pressure, with history firmly against teams that fall into a 3-0 deficit in the NBA Finals.