Don Bosco, St. Stanislaus Set Up Arch-Rival Utpal Sanghvi Cup Boys U-14 Final | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Don Bosco, Matunga, set up a finale with arch-rivals St. Stanislaus, Bandra, in the Utpal Sanghvi Cup Boys U-14 Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Football Tournament 2026-27 at Azad Maidan on Tuesday. Don Bosco defeated St. Mary's SSC, Mazgaon, 1-0 in the first semifinal. Swayam Churmure netted the winner for the Bosco boys.

St. Stanislaus overwhelmed St. Mary's ICSE, Mazgaon, 2-0 in the other semifinal. Xander Vaz and Ayush Jondhale scored for the Bandra school.

Utpal Sanghvi Cup results

Results

Utpal Sanghvi Cup Boys U-14 semifinals

Don Bosco, Matunga - 1 (Swayam Churmure 1) beat St. Mary's SSC, Mazgaon - 0

St. Stanislaus, Bandra - 2 (Xander Vaz, Ayush Jondhale) beat St. Mary's ICSE, Mazgaon - 0

Girls Under-14 Div. II

CNS (Kandivali) (1) Anika Tomer beat Podar Int. IB & Cambridge (Santacruz) (0).

Dr. S. Radha Krishnan (Malad) (1) (Yashi Bangari) drew with Rustomjee Cambridge Int. (Dahisar) (1) (Vedika Vyas).

St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) (3) (Vaishnavi Godhaniya 2, Inaya Gurunath) beat St. Mary's (Dahisar) (0).

Ryan Int. ICSE (Goregaon) failed to turn up for their match against Podar Ort (Worli) (0).

Fazlani L. Academie (Mazagon) (1) (Diara Jain) beat Universal (Dahisar) (0).

Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission (Andheri) (1) (Maadhvi Goyal) beat Bombay Scottish School (Powai) (0).

Boys U-16 Div. 4

Gopal Sharma Int., Powai - 1 (Yuvraj) beat VCW AVM, Bandra-E - 0

(1-0)

Our Lady of Salvation, Dadar, got a walkover against Ryan Int. CBSE, Malad.

Podar Ort, Worli - 5 (Ranveer Bhandari 2, Tatva Jain 2, Jiiyarshu Shorewala 1) beat The Scholar, Colaba - 0

(5-0)

Fazlani Academy, Mazgaon - 0 drew Ramniwas Bajaj, Malad - 0

(0-0)

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