Dominic Thiem becomes first Austrian to reach US Open final, to face Alexander Zverev

New York: Dominic Thiem on Friday (local time) became the first Austrian to reach the finals of the US Open.

In the semi-final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev, Thiem secured a 6-2, 7-6, 7-6, victory through straight sets win.

"After the first set, it could easily have been two-sets-to-one down. I played my best tennis at the ends of the sets, and both tiebreaks were amazing," US Open's official website quoted Thiem as saying.