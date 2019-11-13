'Doesn't really matter': Novak Djokovic on match against Roger Federer after losing ATP Finals match to Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem of Australia became the first player to reach the semifinals of the ongoing ATP World Tour Finals after clinching a sensational win over world number two Novak Djokovic.

Thiem, who had stunned Swiss legend Roger Federer in straight sets last Sunday in his first match in Group Bjorn Borg, came from behind to defeat Djokovic 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday evening.

The Austrian also beat Roger Federer in his opening round-robin match so his place in the semi-finals is secured. That leaves Federer and Djokovic to battle it out on Thursday with the winner progressing to the next round.