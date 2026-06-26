'Does He Clone Himself?': Fans Baffled As Gianni Infantino Appears At 2 FIFA World Cup Matches In One Day

MarioNawfal/X

FIFA president Gianni Infantino left football fans scratching their heads after appearing to be in two places at once during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Social media users jokingly questioned whether the football chief was "real" after television broadcasts showed him attending matches in different cities on the same day.

The confusion stemmed from Infantino's ambitious plan to watch as many World Cup matches as possible across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Unlike the compact 2022 tournament in Qatar, the 2026 edition is spread across vast distances and multiple time zones, making his frequent appearances at games seem almost impossible to fans following the action online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, there is a simple explanation behind Infantino's globe-trotting schedule. Reports indicate that the FIFA president has been using a Qatar Airways-sponsored private jet to travel between host cities, allowing him to attend two matches in a single day. The travel arrangement has enabled him to maintain a high-profile presence throughout the tournament, often appearing pitchside for pre-match ceremonies and trophy presentations.

Fans quickly turned the unusual sight into a meme fest, with many joking that Infantino possessed cloning powers or had mastered teleportation. Others compared his hectic itinerary to a video game character unlocking fast travel, while some simply marvelled at the logistics involved in moving between venues separated by thousands of miles. Although humorous, the reactions highlighted just how expansive the first 48-team World Cup has become.

Infantino's whirlwind tour of North America has continued to generate discussion beyond the pitch, with critics pointing to the environmental impact of constant air travel. Nevertheless, FIFA's president appears determined to be at the heart of the tournament's biggest moments, ensuring his presence is felt at stadiums across the continent, even if some fans remain convinced he has somehow discovered the secret to being in two places at once.