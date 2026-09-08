'Do You Want Me To Shave?': Karen Khachanov's Hilarious Comeback Leaves Reporter Stunned After US Open Win | Video

Karen Khachanov's Hilarious Comeback Leaves Reporter Stunned | usopen/X

Karen Khachanov produced a brilliant comeback on the court and an equally entertaining one at the microphone after defeating American youngster Learner Tien in the fourth round of the 2026 US Open.

The unseeded Russian battled back from two sets to one down to defeat No. 14 seed Tien 7-5, 4-6, 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-4 in a thrilling contest that lasted nearly four hours. The victory booked Khachanov a place in the US Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2022.

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Karen Khachanov's hilarious interview

However, it was his post-match exchange with the interviewer that grabbed plenty of attention. With Khachanov set to face another young opponent, 21-year-old Alexander Blockx, he was asked whether he enjoyed the opportunity to “show these youngsters who’s boss around here.”

Khachanov immediately pushed back on the suggestion, joking, “But I’m young as well! I mean, what are you talking about?” He then playfully questioned whether his appearance was making him seem older, adding, “Maybe I should shave or something? Do you want me to shave?”

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The 30-year-old’s hilarious response highlighted his light-hearted personality while also poking fun at the growing age gap between him and the younger generation making waves on the ATP Tour. Khachanov is now set to face Blockx, who defeated Francisco Cerundolo to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Khachanov’s run has been particularly impressive given that he entered the US Open unseeded and had struggled for consistency during the 2026 season. After already defeating No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime earlier in the tournament, he has now secured another major win and moved into the last eight in New York.