Do not take coronavirus lightly: Kiren Rijiju on COVID-19 pandemic

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that we must not take the coronavirus issue lightly and urged people to wash hands properly.

Rijiju posted a video on his Twitter in which he took the #SafeHands Challenge which was started by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with an aim to spread awareness about washing hands.

"It is very important that we wash our hands properly all the time and also spread awareness. Coronavirus is an issue which we must not take lightly. Never forget to wash your hands properly," Rijiju said in the video.