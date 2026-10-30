Disrespect To FC Barcelona? Worker’s Wrestling Mat Cleaning Video Goes Viral

Worker’s Wrestling Mat Cleaning Video | Image Credit: /Andrzej Poczobut

A bizarre incident at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships in Astana has sparked controversy on social media after a cleaning worker was filmed using a towel bearing the crest and colours of Spanish football giants FC Barcelona to clean the competition mat.

The incident, which took place at the Barys Arena in Kazakhstan's capital, quickly attracted international attention after footage of the episode was shared on social media by Polish journalist Andrzej Poczobut.

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The video shows a female cleaning worker wiping down the wrestling mat with a piece of fabric displaying Barcelona's iconic blue-and-red colours and club emblem. The footage has since gone viral, triggering heated reactions among football supporters, particularly fans of the Catalan club.

Several Barcelona supporters criticised the act, describing it as disrespectful towards one of football's most recognisable sporting institutions. For many fans, the club's crest represents more than just a football team, symbolising its history, identity and global following.

Meanwhile, some Real Madrid fans took the opportunity to mock their rivals, turning the unusual episode into a source of football-related banter.

It is not known how the Barcelona-branded towel ended up in the hands of the cleaning worker or whether she was aware of the significance of the club's emblem. There is also no confirmed indication that the act was deliberate or intended to offend Barcelona supporters.

Neither the tournament organisers nor FC Barcelona had issued an official statement addressing the controversy.