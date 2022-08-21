e-Paper Get App

'Discussed important issues about Sri Lanka cricket': Sanath Jayasuriya on meeting ACC Chairman Jay Shah

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 04:49 PM IST
article-image

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya on Sunday met Asian Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah to discuss issues regarding cricket in his country.

Jayasuriya took to Twitter to post a picture with Shah. The former captain expressed gratitude towards the BCCI secretary for agreeing to meet him at a short notice.

"It was an honour and a pleasure to meet Mr JayShah Honorary secretary, Indian Cricket Board & Chairman, Asian Cricket Council. Thank you sir for agreeing to see us at such short notice. We discussed some important issues regarding cricket in Sri Lanka," he captioned the picture.

Jayasuriya, who is currently in Gujarat, India, also visited the ashram of Mahatma Gandhi. He shared a picture on Saturday while spinning Gandhi's famous spinning wheel.

"It was one of the most humbling experience to go to the great Mahatma Gandhi ashram. His life still inspires us. ‘The future depends on what we do in the present’, applies to Sri Lanka more than ever now," he tweeted.

Read Also
Sri Lanka-Pakistan second Test moved to Galle due to political unrest: Report
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSports'Discussed important issues about Sri Lanka cricket': Sanath Jayasuriya on meeting ACC Chairman Jay Shah

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: BJP's Nilesh Rane apologises after aides mistreat villagers protesting against oil...

Maharashtra: BJP's Nilesh Rane apologises after aides mistreat villagers protesting against oil...

'It was hurtful': Dhanashree Verma on rumours of divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

'It was hurtful': Dhanashree Verma on rumours of divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed Paytm MD, CEO; 99.67% shareholders vote in his favour

Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed Paytm MD, CEO; 99.67% shareholders vote in his favour

Glasgow museum signs deal to return THESE 7 ancient artefacts to India

Glasgow museum signs deal to return THESE 7 ancient artefacts to India

Developing 26 green expressways and logistics parks of Rs 2 lakh crore: Nitin Gadkari

Developing 26 green expressways and logistics parks of Rs 2 lakh crore: Nitin Gadkari