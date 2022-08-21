'Discussed important issues about Sri Lanka cricket': Sanath Jayasuriya on meeting ACC Chairman Jay Shah

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya on Sunday met Asian Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah to discuss issues regarding cricket in his country.

Jayasuriya took to Twitter to post a picture with Shah. The former captain expressed gratitude towards the BCCI secretary for agreeing to meet him at a short notice.

"It was an honour and a pleasure to meet Mr JayShah Honorary secretary, Indian Cricket Board & Chairman, Asian Cricket Council. Thank you sir for agreeing to see us at such short notice. We discussed some important issues regarding cricket in Sri Lanka," he captioned the picture.

Jayasuriya, who is currently in Gujarat, India, also visited the ashram of Mahatma Gandhi. He shared a picture on Saturday while spinning Gandhi's famous spinning wheel.

"It was one of the most humbling experience to go to the great Mahatma Gandhi ashram. His life still inspires us. ‘The future depends on what we do in the present’, applies to Sri Lanka more than ever now," he tweeted.

