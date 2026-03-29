'DISCARDED, What Business?': Jatin Sapru Shuts Down Viral Post Claiming IPL 2026 Will Be His Final Commentary Season

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Sports presenter Jatin Sapru recently responded strongly to a viral social media post claiming that the ongoing Indian Premier League season could mark the end of his commentary career. The rumor suggested that IPL 2026 might be his final season behind the microphone as he was planning to step away and start his own business, a claim that quickly circulated among cricket fans online.

The viral message stated that Sapru’s era as a commentator could be coming to an end and that cricket lovers would miss his voice and energy during broadcasts. As the post gained traction, many fans began reacting with surprise and curiosity, wondering whether the popular presenter was indeed planning a major career shift after years of being associated with IPL coverage.

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However, Sapru soon addressed the speculation himself on X, dismissing the claims and making it clear that the rumors were unfounded. In his response, he wrote, “DISCARDED. What business ?? So sorry to break it to these ‘sources’, Cricket and good vibes are the only two things I deal in.” His message quickly went viral, with fans appreciating his direct and humorous way of shutting down the speculation.

The response not only clarified the situation but also reassured viewers who enjoy hearing Sapru during major cricket broadcasts. Known for his energetic presentation style and strong connection with cricket audiences, Sapru remains a familiar face during the IPL season.

The episode highlights how quickly rumors can spread on social media, especially during high-profile tournaments like the Indian Premier League. For now, Sapru’s message makes it clear that his focus remains firmly on cricket and the positive energy he brings to the sport’s coverage.