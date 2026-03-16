'Directly Contributes To Death Of Indian Soldiers': Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Sunrisers Owner Kavya Maran For ₹2.3 Cr Signing Of Abrar Ahmed

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar did not mince his words as he lashed out Sunrisers decision to sign Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred Auction. Sunrisers Leeds, a sister franchise of IPL 2026 side Sunrisers Hyderabad, signed the spinner for ₹2.3 crore, making him one of the rare Pakistan players signed by Indian franchises abroad.

Gavaskar opined that paying huge money to Pakistani player or artists was contributing to Indian casualties. He said that while coach Daniel Vettori might have seen competitive benefits, the owner should have had the oversight and intervened.

"Surely the owner should have had an understanding of the situation and discouraged the purchase. Is winning a tournament in a format that no other country plays in much more important than Indian lives?" Gavaskar wrote in his column on Mid-Day.

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Abrar featured in the recent T20 World Cup 2026 for Pakistan and is one of their premium spinners. Gavaskar explained that his earnings will be taxed, which would then be used to fund violence against Indian soldiers and civilians.

"Ever since the Mumbai attacks in November 2008, Indian franchise owners have simply ignored Pakistani players for the IPL. Although belated, the realisation that the fees that they pay to a Pakistani player, who then pays income tax to his government which buys arms and weapons, indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians is making Indian entities refrain from even considering having Pakistani artistes and sportspersons," he wrote.

Sunrisers Leeds are owned jointly by the Yorkshire County Cricket Club a 51% and the Sunrisers, who also own SRH. And while it is an overseas league that is outside the BCCI's domain, Gavaskar opined that doing so is basically an Indian owner contributing to Indian casualties.

Whether it is an Indian entity or an overseas subsidiary of the entity that is making the payment, if the owner is Indian then he or she is contributing to the Indian casualties.