'Dindayal On Ormiston Rd': Michael Vaughan Gets His Beard Shaved From Roadside Shop In Mumbai; Video

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was spotted getting his beard shaved from a roadside shop in Mumbai

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Micahel Vaughan. | (Image Credits: Getty)

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan posted a clip on his official account on X on Monday of getting himself shaved from a roadside barber in Mumbai named Dindayal located in Orminston road. The 2005 Ashes-winning captain suggested that the barber was away for his daughter's wedding and has returned to the city.

Back in November 2023 during the 2023 World Cup, Vaughan had posted a clip of getting a haircut from the same hair dresser ahead of what he described as for a Diwali Party. At the time, he posted the below caption:

"Diwali party trim and head massage from my good friend Dinajayal on Ormiston Road in #Mumbai."

