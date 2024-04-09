'Dindayal On Ormiston Rd': Michael Vaughan Gets His Beard Shaved From Roadside Shop In Mumbai; Video

Micahel Vaughan. | (Image Credits: Getty)

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan posted a clip on his official account on X on Monday of getting himself shaved from a roadside barber in Mumbai named Dindayal located in Orminston road. The 2005 Ashes-winning captain suggested that the barber was away for his daughter's wedding and has returned to the city.

Back in November 2023 during the 2023 World Cup, Vaughan had posted a clip of getting a haircut from the same hair dresser ahead of what he described as for a Diwali Party. At the time, he posted the below caption:

"Diwali party trim and head massage from my good friend Dinajayal on Ormiston Road in #Mumbai."

He’s back .. Dindayal on Orminston Rd #Mumbai .. been away at his daughters wedding and now returns .. #India pic.twitter.com/qKe0RgP5t1 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 8, 2024