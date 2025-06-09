Dilip Vengsarkar & Diana Diana Edulji Appointed As Advisors To MCA

Dilip Vengsarkar & Diana Diana Edulji. | (Image Credits: X)

The Apex Council of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) convened on June 09, 2025, and passed the following key decisions to further strengthen the foundation and future of Mumbai cricket:

* Cricket Improvement Committee Appointment

The existing members of the Cricket Improvement Committee have been reappointed, taking into account the commendable performance of all MCA teams across age groups and formats during the previous season. The decision ensures continuity and builds upon the positive momentum achieved so far.

𝙂𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙪𝙥 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙣 𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠 𝙤𝙛 𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩 🏏



Who will rise to the occasion and steal the spotlight? 👀#MCA #BCCI #Cricket #Wankhede pic.twitter.com/kCeBd1lwp9 — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) May 19, 2025

* Appointment of Cricket Advisors

The Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dilip Vengsarkar and Ms. Diana Edulji as Cricket Advisors to the Association. Their wealth of experience and deep understanding of the game will provide invaluable guidance to cricketing operations and development programs.

“Dilip Sir’s involvement with the Mumbai Cricket Association will play a key role in strengthening our grassroots cricket structure. Diana Madam’s outstanding contribution to Mumbai cricket remains a constant source of inspiration. Their presence adds great value to our shared vision for the future of Mumbai cricket.”

— Ajinkya Naik, President, Mumbai Cricket Association

The Mumbai Cricket Association remains committed to nurturing talent, enhancing infrastructure, and taking progressive steps to uphold Mumbai’s rich cricketing legacy.