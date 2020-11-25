Diego Maradona passes away at 60: Check out the legend's last wish

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.
The 60-year-old had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday. He was hospitalised after he complained of regularly being fatigued. The tests had revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.
Last month on October 30, the World Cup winner celebrated his 60th birthday. His wish was to score another goal against England - this time with his right hand. Little did we know that would be his last wish.
The Argentine great's most famous - and most infamous - goal went into the net off his left fist in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals. It has become known as the "Hand of God."
"I dream to score another goal against the English, this time with the right hand," Maradona said in an interview with France Football magazine published that week.
He scored that notorious goal against England when he was 26, leaping just ahead of goalkeeper Peter Shilton and punching the ball into the net. In the same game, Maradona dribbled through half the England team and scored again - a goal considered to be among the greatest of all time.
Argentina won that game 2-1 and went on to win the World Cup as well. The team returned to the final four years later in Italy but lost to West Germany in the final.
Watch the two goals below:
As per a report, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.
Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. The ace footballer represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player.
Maradona was also considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986.
His first major coaching job was with Argentina's national team. His squad reached the quarterfinals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa but then lost to Germany 4-0. He has also had spells in Mexico and in the Middle East.
This year, Maradona coached Gimnasia La Plata in his native Argentina.
In 2000, FIFA split the award of the best player of the 20th century between Maradona and Pelé. Maradona won an online vote while the Brazil great was chosen by FIFA members.
Following Maradona's demise, here's what Pele had to say: "Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above."
Rest In Peace Legend.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)