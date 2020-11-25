Diego Maradona passes away at 60: Check out the legend's last wish

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

The 60-year-old had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday. He was hospitalised after he complained of regularly being fatigued. The tests had revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

Last month on October 30, the World Cup winner celebrated his 60th birthday. His wish was to score another goal against England - this time with his right hand. Little did we know that would be his last wish.

The Argentine great's most famous - and most infamous - goal went into the net off his left fist in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals. It has become known as the "Hand of God."

"I dream to score another goal against the English, this time with the right hand," Maradona said in an interview with France Football magazine published that week.

He scored that notorious goal against England when he was 26, leaping just ahead of goalkeeper Peter Shilton and punching the ball into the net. In the same game, Maradona dribbled through half the England team and scored again - a goal considered to be among the greatest of all time.

Argentina won that game 2-1 and went on to win the World Cup as well. The team returned to the final four years later in Italy but lost to West Germany in the final.

Watch the two goals below: