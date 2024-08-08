 'Didn't Hear Italy's Opposition Playing Politics': Netizens On Emanuela Liuzzi's Disqualification Due To Weight Issue At Paris Olympics
Netizens have pointed out that unlike India, Italians are taking the news of wrestler Emanuela Liuzzi's disqualification really well and not politicising the issue.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
article-image

India's Vinesh Phogat wasn't the only athlete who faced disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. Italy's Emanuela Liuzzi was also not allowed to compete in the women's freestyle wrestling finals after she also went over 50kg, just like Phogat.

The 24-year-old from Campania had secured a last-minute spot for the Games about 10 days ago, after North Korea's Kim Sonhyang pulled out, and was supposed to make her Olympic debut in the round of 16 but had to withdraw for being overweight.

India's Vinesh Phogat suffered the same fate, but her case was even worse as she couldn't compete in the gold medal bout for being overweight by 100 grams.

Phogat tried her best to reduce weight, worked out throughout the night till the wee hours of the morning but still couldn't make the cut and had to be hospitalised due to dehydration. She later announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday.

Netizens however, pointed out that unlike India, Italians are taking the news with a pinch of salt but not making a big hue and cry about it. Indian politicians have gotten involved in the Phogat controversy with Opposition leaders questioning the ruling BJP, PM Modi and the IOA for the disqualification.

But nothing of such sort is happening in Italy, despite Liuzzi's disqualification.

