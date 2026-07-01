Didier Deschamps Bows Down To Kylian Mbappe After France's 3-0 Win Over Sweden At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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France manager Didier Deschamps produced one of the most memorable moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after bowing down to captain Kylian Mbappe following Les Bleus' emphatic 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32. A video shared on Instagram quickly went viral, showing the veteran coach bowing before embracing Mbappe after another sensational performance from the French superstar.

Mbappe once again led by example, inspiring France with a brilliant display that helped secure a comfortable passage into the Round of 16. The captain was at the heart of the attack throughout the contest, continuing his outstanding World Cup campaign and strengthening his reputation as one of the tournament's best performers.

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Deschamps' gesture was widely interpreted as a mark of respect for Mbappe's extraordinary impact on the team. The heartfelt moment reflected the strong bond between the coach and his captain, who has consistently delivered on football's biggest stage while leading France's charge toward another World Cup title.

The clip quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the emotional exchange. Many described Deschamps' bow as a fitting tribute to Mbappe's brilliance, while others admired the humility shown by the experienced French manager despite his own remarkable achievements in the game.

France will now turn their attention to a Round of 16 clash against Paraguay. With Mbappe in red-hot form and Deschamps guiding the team through the knockout stages, Les Bleus look well placed to continue their pursuit of a third FIFA World Cup crown.