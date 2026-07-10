'Did You Know That...': Shakira Shares Heartwarming Story About Kylian Mbappe's Role In Her 'Dai Dai' Music Video

Shakira/Kylian Mbappe/Instagram

Shakira's latest song, Dai Dai, has created another memorable World Cup moment after the Colombian music icon revealed that Kylian Mbappe was the very first footballer to agree to appear in the track's music video. Ahead of France's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Morocco, Shakira shared the special story with fans, expressing her gratitude to the French superstar for supporting the project from the very beginning.

France went on to defeat Morocco 2-0 to book their place in the World Cup semifinals. The first half ended goalless as Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou produced a stunning display, including a penalty save to deny Mbappe. However, the Real Madrid forward responded brilliantly after the break, scoring in the 59th minute before Ousmane Dembele added the second goal to seal France's victory. Mbappe's strike also took him level with Lionel Messi as the tournament's joint-leading scorer with eight goals.

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Shakira was present in the stands to witness the blockbuster clash. The singer, whose iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem Waka Waka remains one of football's most celebrated songs, has attended several matches during the ongoing tournament and has continued to be one of the biggest celebrity attractions at the World Cup.

Speaking before the match, Shakira shared the touching anecdote about Mbappe's involvement in Dai Dai. "Okay, so we're coming to the France-Morocco game. This is super exciting. Fun fact. Did you know that the first player to accept participating in my Dai Dai video was Mbappe? Kylian, I'm forever grateful to you. Thank you so much," she said.

The revelation quickly gained traction on social media, with fans applauding Mbappe's willingness to support Shakira's music project even before its release. As France advances to the semifinals and Mbappe continues to shine on the pitch, the heartfelt story added another chapter to the growing connection between one of football's biggest stars and one of the world's most celebrated music icons.