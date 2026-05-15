Did Tilak Varma Take A Dig At Prabhsimran Singh With His Viral Celebration After MI Beat PBKS In IPL 2026?

Prabhsimran Singh/X/Instagram

Speculation surrounding a possible on-field dig between Tilak Varma and Prabhsimran Singh has taken over social media after Mumbai Indians’ dramatic win over Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

The buzz began after Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh posted a cryptic “shushing” Instagram story amid viral rumours claiming he had gained nearly 10 kilograms during the season. The Punjab batter later appeared shirtless in a social media post, seemingly attempting to silence critics questioning his fitness and physique. Reports suggested the post was directed at trolls and online criticism rather than any particular player or franchise.

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Soon after, fans began linking the incident with Tilak Varma’s aggressive celebration following Mumbai Indians’ thrilling six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. Tilak, who smashed an unbeaten 75 off just 33 balls to guide MI home in a 201-run chase, celebrated passionately after finishing the game, with some viewers interpreting his gestures as a possible response to Prabhsimran’s viral social media activity.

However, there is currently no concrete evidence suggesting Tilak Varma intentionally mocked or targeted Prabhsimran Singh. Neither player has publicly addressed the speculation, and Tilak’s celebrations appeared more connected to the pressure and significance of the victory than any personal rivalry.