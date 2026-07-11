Did Suryakumar Yadav Take A Dig With His 'Captain' T-Shirt After Team India Snub? Viral Pic Sparks Buzz Among Fans

Devisha Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Suryakumar Yadav has sparked speculation on social media after a photo shared by his wife, Devisha Shetty, on her Instagram Story caught the attention of cricket fans. In the picture, the former India T20 captain is seen holding his baby while wearing a black T-shirt featuring the words "Captain" and "Leader." What stood out, however, was that the word "Captain" appeared with a strikethrough, leaving "Leader" as the prominent message. The subtle detail quickly became a talking point among fans, with many wondering if it was an indirect reaction to his current situation with the Indian team.

The timing of the post has only fueled the speculation. Suryakumar was recently left out of India's T20 squad, continuing his wait for a return to the national side after previously leading the team in the shortest format. While there has been no official statement from the batter regarding the image or the message on his T-shirt, social media users were quick to interpret it as a possible dig at the selectors or a reflection on his leadership journey.

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Devisha Shetty/Instagram

Despite the online chatter, there is no evidence to suggest that the T-shirt was intended as a statement about his omission or his captaincy. The image was shared casually by his wife while the cricketer spent time with his newborn, making it equally possible that fans are reading too much into a fashion choice. Neither Suryakumar nor Devisha has commented on the viral interpretations surrounding the post.

Suryakumar has endured a challenging phase in recent months as he looks to force his way back into India's T20 setup. Once regarded as one of the team's most explosive batters and a dependable leader in the format, he now faces stiff competition for places as the selectors continue to build towards future assignments. His absence from the latest squad has once again placed his international future under the spotlight.

Whether the T-shirt carried a hidden message or was merely a coincidence remains open to interpretation. Until Suryakumar addresses the speculation himself, any claim that the post was a deliberate dig remains just that, speculation. For now, the image has succeeded in generating widespread discussion, with fans debating whether the crossed-out "Captain" and highlighted "Leader" reflected a deeper message or simply an eye-catching design.