'Did Sleeping Pills To Numb The Feelings': Dele Alli Opens Up On His Tough Addiction To Mask Pain

Everton Midfielder Dele Alli, has disclosed that he experienced sexual abuse during his childhood and engaged in drug dealing before being adopted by a remarkable family who played a crucial role in transforming his life.

Didn't realise my addiction to sleeping pills

In a candid interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, Alli, a former England international, also shared that he recently underwent a six-week rehabilitation program due to his addiction to sleeping pills.

"It's been going on for a long time without me realising it, I was doing (sleeping pills) to numb the feelings I had - I didn't realise I was doing it for that purpose," the 27-year-old said.

"I've definitely abused them too much. It got really bad at some points and I didn't understand how bad it was but I was never dealing with the root of the problem - when I was growing up the traumas I had, the feelings I had and I tried to deal with it all by myself. I lost myself for a few years."

Scarred childhood

Dele Alli, who played a significant role in England's journey to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia, was born in Milton Keynes, a city in central England. His parents consisted of a Nigerian father and an English mother, but unfortunately, his father departed soon after his birth.

During his childhood, Alli spent two years in Nigeria alongside his father before returning to England. At the age of 13, he found solace with Alan and Sally Hickford, who welcomed him into their family.

During the interview, Alli opened up about his tumultuous upbringing, expressing deep emotions. He revealed that at the tender age of six, he endured sexual abuse at the hands of a friend of his mother. Shockingly, by the age of eight, he had already become involved in drug dealing, a distressing reality of his early years.

Everton said they had offered Alli their full support.

"The club has been supporting Dele in both his return to fitness and overcoming the personal challenges highlighted in his interview," the club said in a statement.

"Everyone at Everton respects and applauds Dele's bravery to speak about the difficulties he has faced, as well as seek the help required."