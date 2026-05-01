Did Shubman Gill Refuse To Shake Hands With Suyash Sharma After GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Clash? Viral Video Sparks Buzz Among Fans

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A viral video from the IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad has sparked debate among fans, with many questioning whether Shubman Gill deliberately avoided shaking hands with Suyash Sharma during the post-match ritual.

The clip, widely circulated on social media, appears to show Gill briefly making contact with Suyash during the customary handshake line but not engaging in eye contact. This subtle moment led to speculation online, with some fans suggesting that Gill may have intentionally snubbed the young spinner.

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However, a closer look at the footage suggests there was no outright refusal. Gill can be seen acknowledging Suyash with a handshake, even if the interaction seemed brief and somewhat subdued. Such quick exchanges are not uncommon in post-match lines, especially in high-intensity games.

Are there any tensions between Shubman and Suyash?

The context behind the moment has added further intrigue. During their previous meeting in Bengaluru, Suyash had dismissed Gill and celebrated by mimicking the GT skipper’s trademark ‘bow down’ gesture, a move that quickly went viral and stirred chatter among fans.

That earlier incident may have contributed to the narrative surrounding the latest clip, with fans linking the two moments. However, there is no concrete evidence to suggest any serious rift between the players. In fact, Gill had earlier walked off calmly after the dismissal without reacting to Suyash’s celebration.

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Moments like these often get amplified on social media, where brief gestures can be interpreted in multiple ways. In reality, the interaction between Gill and Suyash appears to have been routine rather than controversial.

As the Indian Premier League continues to deliver both on-field drama and off-field viral moments, this incident serves as another reminder of how quickly narratives can form around split-second visuals in modern-day cricket.