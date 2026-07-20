Did Rodri Push US President Donald Trump Aside During Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 Celebration? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

AbsoluteBruno /X

A brief but awkward moment involving Spain captain Rodri and US President Donald Trump during the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy celebration has gone viral on social media. The incident took place after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final at MetLife Stadium.

As Rodri prepared to lift the World Cup trophy with his teammates, Trump remained on the podium alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Video footage from the ceremony showed Rodri appearing to gesture and speak towards Trump, leading fans to speculate that the Spain star was asking him to move aside.

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The moment quickly sparked discussion online, with many viewers wondering whether Rodri had pushed Trump aside or asked him to clear the area. However, there has been no official comment from Rodri regarding the brief exchange.

Infantino eventually stepped in and guided Trump away from the centre of the podium. The delay lasted only a few moments before Rodri and his teammates finally got the space to celebrate their historic World Cup triumph.

The awkward interaction soon became one of the most talked-about moments from Spain's celebrations. Despite the brief interruption, Rodri eventually lifted the World Cup trophy as Spain celebrated their 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.