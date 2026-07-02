Did Lionel Messi Earn $3 Million Per Word For Cameo In Spider-Man Brand New Day Teaser?

Lionel Messi continues to make headlines even when the Argentine isn't dazzling on the football pitch. The former Barcelona superstar had the internet in a bind after making a surprise appearance in a teaser for the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser.

In the clip, the football icon searches for Spider-Man before coming face-to-face with Holland's Peter Parker, making just a handful of spoken words. Overall, the 39-year-old spoke 5 words and pocketed a stunning $15 million as per reports.

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Did Messi earn $15million from Spiderman cameo?

There is no official confirmation that Messi was paid $15 million for the cameo. Neither Marvel Studios nor Messi's representatives have commented on the reports, while major international media outlets have not independently verified the figure.

While the reported payment remains unverified, the crossover between one of football's biggest stars and the Marvel franchise has generated significant buzz ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 31.

The teaser dropped while Lionel Messi continues to be in action at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 39-year-old is currently leading the golden boot charts, having scored 6 goals in just 3 games. The defending champions will now face Cape Verde in a crucial Round of 32 clash on Friday.