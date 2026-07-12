Did Jude Bellingham Kick Erling Haaland Inside Tunnel Ahead Of England vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Match? Video Goes Viral

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As England and Norway prepared to walk onto the pitch for their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland shared a light-hearted moment that quickly caught the attention of fans. Cameras inside the players' tunnel showed Bellingham playfully kicking his former Borussia Dortmund teammate in the back, leaving Haaland smiling as the two exchanged a friendly interaction before kickoff.

The playful incident highlighted the close bond between the two stars, who spent memorable seasons together at Borussia Dortmund before becoming two of world football's biggest names. Despite representing rival nations in one of the biggest matches of their careers, Bellingham and Haaland appeared relaxed and in good spirits ahead of the high-pressure encounter.

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The tunnel clip quickly spread across social media, with supporters praising the duo's friendship and sportsmanship. Many fans described the moment as a reminder that fierce on-field rivalries often give way to genuine friendships off it, especially between players who have shared a dressing room.

Once the match got underway, the friendly exchange was replaced by fierce competition. Bellingham went on to deliver a match-winning performance, scoring twice as England secured a 2-1 victory over Norway to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals, while Haaland's side saw their campaign come to an end.

Although the result favored England, the tunnel moment became one of the memorable off-field highlights of the quarter-final. Bellingham's playful gesture toward Haaland showcased the camaraderie between the former teammates and added another heartwarming chapter to one of football's most admired friendships.