Did Ishant Sharma Push Virat Kohli During GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Clash? Viral Video Sparks Buzz Among Fans

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A light-hearted moment between two long-time teammates briefly caught the internet’s attention during the IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, after a video appeared to show Ishant Sharma pushing Virat Kohli near the boundary line.

The clip quickly went viral, with some fans initially questioning whether there was tension between the two senior players. However, a closer look at the footage and the context behind it tells a very different story. The incident occurred on the sidelines, away from the main action, where Ishant, currently representing the Gujarat Titans, was seen giving Kohli, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a playful nudge.

Far from any confrontation, the exchange was clearly a friendly gesture between two cricketers who share a long history together, having played for India across formats for over a decade. Both players appeared relaxed, and there were no signs of hostility or disagreement during or after the moment.

Such interactions are not uncommon in the IPL, where players who are otherwise teammates at the international level find themselves on opposite sides in franchise cricket. Moments like these often highlight the camaraderie that exists beyond team rivalries, even in high-pressure matches.

As the IPL 2026 season continues, fans can expect more such candid moments that showcase the lighter side of cricket, even amid intense competition.