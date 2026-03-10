Did Hardik Pandya Cheat On Natasa Stankovic With Mahieka Sharma? Viral Instagram Post Sparks Rumours

Hardik Pandya/Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently found himself at the centre of online speculation after a viral Instagram post sparked rumours about his personal life. Social media users began questioning whether the all-rounder had cheated on his former wife Natasa Stankovic with model and actress Mahieka Sharma. However, reports suggest that the rumours are largely based on misinterpretations of social media activity rather than confirmed facts.

Viral Instagram post fuels speculation

The controversy began after a romantic Instagram post involving Pandya and Mahieka Sharma started circulating widely online. The post led some users to speculate that the relationship might have begun while Pandya was still married to Natasa Stankovic. As screenshots and posts spread across social media platforms, fans started debating the timeline of the cricketer’s relationships.

Timeline of Hardik Pandya’s relationships

Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, who married in 2020 and share a son, announced their mutual separation in July 2024 after months of speculation about their relationship.

Following the separation, Pandya was later linked with Mahieka Sharma. Their relationship reportedly became public in 2025, and the two have since been seen together at several events and in social media posts.

No evidence supporting cheating claims

Despite the online chatter, there is no verified evidence suggesting that Pandya cheated on Natasa Stankovic. Most reports indicate that his relationship with Mahieka Sharma began after the separation, making the cheating claims largely speculative and driven by viral posts rather than confirmed information.

Social media reactions

The viral discussions once again highlight how quickly personal matters of celebrities can turn into major online debates. Fans remain divided, some continue to speculate about the timeline, while others have urged people to respect the privacy of those involved.

For now, the rumours appear to be based on social media interpretations rather than any confirmed wrongdoing, and neither Pandya nor the people involved have publicly addressed the cheating allegations.