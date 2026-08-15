Dhurandhar Fame Singer Jasmine Sandlas Gifts Jewellery To Fans During UP T20 Season 4 Opener | Video

Jasmine Sandlas/Jara_Memer/Instagram/X

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas added an unexpected and memorable moment to the opening ceremony of the UP T20 League Season 4 in Lucknow, as she gifted her jewellery to fans during her performance at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Sandlas, who headlined the grand opening ceremony, delivered an energetic performance for the packed crowd on August 14. The singer, known for her high-energy stage presence, took her interaction with fans a step further when she removed some of her ornaments and threw them towards supporters gathered near the boundary line.

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The gesture immediately caught the attention of the crowd, with fans scrambling to catch the jewellery thrown by the singer. Rather than simply performing from the stage, Sandlas turned the occasion into a personal fan moment, leaving sections of the audience visibly excited.

The UP T20 League Season 4 opening ceremony featured Sandlas alongside musical maestro Shankar Mahadevan, with the organisers promising a blend of music, entertainment and cricket.

Sandlas' gesture became one of the talking points of the evening, adding an element of spontaneity to an already star-studded opening. Her decision to part with her jewellery for her fans showcased the close bond she shares with her audience and gave supporters at the venue a memory they are unlikely to forget.