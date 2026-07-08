Dhurandhar Fame Ayesha Khan Soaks In Wimbledon 2026, Poses With Iconic Trophies & Tennis Balls

Ayesha Khan/Instagram

Actress Ayesha Khan, who recently grabbed attention for her appearance in the viral song 'Shararat' from the film Dhurandhar, gave fans a glimpse into her Wimbledon experience by sharing a series of pictures from the iconic tennis tournament on Instagram. The actress appeared to thoroughly enjoy her visit, posing at some of the championship's most recognizable spots while embracing the tournament's rich sporting heritage.

Among the highlights of her photo dump were pictures of Ayesha posing alongside the prestigious Wimbledon trophies. She also shared snaps holding the tournament's signature tennis balls, flashing a bright smile as she soaked in the atmosphere at the All England Club. Dressed in a stylish outfit, the actress effortlessly blended glamour with the elegance associated with the Grand Slam event.

The post quickly caught the attention of her followers, who flooded the comments section with compliments and heart emojis. Many praised her chic Wimbledon look, while others admired her enthusiasm for the sport. Her pictures also resonated with tennis fans, who appreciated her visit to one of the biggest events on the sporting calendar.

Ayesha has been enjoying a surge in popularity following the success of Shararat, the chartbuster track from Dhurandhar. Her growing fan base on social media has helped every new post gain significant traction, with her Wimbledon photo carousel becoming another talking point among fans.

Wimbledon 2026 has attracted several celebrities from across the entertainment world, and Ayesha Khan's courtside appearance added another Bollywood touch to the prestigious tournament. Her latest Instagram post offered fans a mix of fashion, travel and sports, making it one of her most engaging updates in recent weeks.