Dhruv Sheoran Fires 66 To Take Three-Shot Lead At DP World Players Championship

Sunit Chowrasia |

Nuh, Haryana: Overnight co-leader Dhruv Sheoran fired a six-under 66 to open up a three-shot lead at 15-under 201 after round three of the INR 1 crore DP World Players Championship being played at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Nuh, Haryana.

The thirty-one-year-old from Gurugram, a winner on the DP World PGTI in 2024, delivered his second consecutive 66 to take firm control heading into the final day. Sheoran’s (69-66-66) error-free third round was built on a blistering start, as he reeled off four consecutive birdies from the second to the fifth to seize early momentum. He maintained that control through the round, adding two more birdies on the 10th and 11th to stay ahead of the chasing pack.

Kolkata’s Sunit Chowrasia (70-66-68), who returned from a long injury lay-off earlier this year, climbed into sole second at 12-under 204 after a steady four-under 68 that featured five birdies and a lone bogey. Chowrasia moved up one place from his overnight tied-third position and kept himself within striking distance heading into the final round.

Overnight co-leader Akshay Sharma (70-65-70) of Chandigarh and Jamal Hossain (67-70-68), who had shared the first-round lead, were tied third at 11-under 205. Akshay followed up his tournament-low 65 in round two with a composed two-under 70, while Hossain returned a 68 to remain in contention.

Dhruv Sheoran |

Karnal’s Mani Ram (69-68-70) occupied fifth place at nine-under 207 after a round of 70 that included an eagle on the par-5 14th along with two birdies and two bogeys, keeping him within reach of the leaders.

Reflecting on his strong start, Sheoran said, “I didn’t realise at the time, but those four early birdies really gave me momentum and helped me build into the round.”

He added, “I’m just trying to follow my process and improve each day rather than thinking about my position. That’s been working well for me.”

Chowrasia, who built his round with a steady run on the front nine, said, “I got into a good rhythm early with birdies on the fifth and sixth, which made me comfortable.”

Sunit, a winner on the DP World PGTI NexGen last month, added, “There were a few ups and downs on the back nine, but overall, it was a solid round. I won’t change anything for the final round — just keep playing the way I have been and take my chances.”

Opening round co-leader Harman Sachdeva of Gurugram slipped to tied sixth at eight-under 208 after a 71. He was joined by Kolkata’s Mohammad Sanju who made a strong move with a 67, and Om Prakash Chouhan (69), the 2023 DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion and a winner earlier this season. The fourth player in tied sixth was Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai who struck a 72 on Thursday.

With one round to go, Sheoran will look to maintain his composure and convert his lead into a second title on the tour, while the chasing pack will aim to apply pressure early in the final round.

PGTI thanks its Umbrella Partner DP World as well as its Tour Partners Axis Bank, Amul, Campa, Kalyani, Amrutanjan Enerlyte, Golf Plus Monthly and Golf Design India, for contributing to the growth and promotion of professional golf in India.

About Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI):

The Professional Golf Tour of India serves as the official governing and sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in India and is a recognized member of the ‘International Golf Federation’ and the ‘International Federation of PGA Tours’;. PGTI also enjoys a strategic alliance with the DP World Tour (European Tour). PGTI events offer ‘Official World Golf Ranking’ (OWGR) points. Global logistics leader DP World is the Title Partner and Official Umbrella Partner of the PGTI. The PGTI is led by its President, Padma Bhushan Shri. Kapil Dev, an iconic sporting legend who continues to inspire athletes and audiences nationwide.

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