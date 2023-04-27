'Dhoni Review System overrated': Fans react CSK captain experienced rare failure during IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals

MS Dhoni is widely recognized for his astute ability to comprehend the intricacies of the game, and his expertise in making on-field reviews during matches is so precise that fans have affectionately dubbed the Decision Review System (DRS) as the ‘Dhoni Review System.' However, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, the CSK skipper made a rare error in judgment.

In the fourth over of the match, when Maheesh Theekshana's delivery hit Yashasvi Jaiswal's pads, the umpire remained unconvinced. Dhoni, who seemed confident about the appeal, immediately opted for a review. Unfortunately, the ball had pitched outside the leg stump, and as a result, CSK's review was fruitless.

Despite being experts at on-field decision-making, even the most skilled individuals can make mistakes, as evidenced by Dhoni's incorrect assessment. It was a rare misjudgment by the CSK skipper, who is otherwise known for his precise reading of the game.

Twitter, however, wasn't about to let this Hayley's Comet incident go unnoticed as netizens reacted:

Match proceedings

In the game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sanju Samson, the captain of RR, won the toss and chose to bat first. Currently, CSK is leading the table with ten points, having won five games and lost two. In their previous match, they won against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs.

On the other hand, RR has four wins and three losses and is in the third position in the points table, with eight points. In their last game, they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven runs.

During the toss, Dhoni, the captain of CSK, mentioned that the pitch has a decent pace, but the average bounce is slightly less. He also talked about building the characters of their team's bowlers and making them believe in themselves. CSK is playing with the same team as their previous match.