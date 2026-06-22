'Dhoni Has To Be The Federer Of Cricket, And Virat Kohli Can Be Compared To Carlos Alcaraz': Sanju Samson |

As the world's finest tennis stars prepare to battle for glory at Wimbledon 2026, the sport's most prestigious Grand Slam once again takes centre stage. Speaking on JioStar ahead of the tournament, former India tennis player Rohan Bopanna and Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson reflected on the significance of Wimbledon, India's triumph at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, and their predictions for the men's and women's singles titles.

Speaking on JioStar, Rohan Bopanna shared his predictions for the men's and women's singles titles:

"It's such a tough question; the field is so open. But I have to go with defending champion Jannik Sinner for the men's tournament. Among women, I would pick Elena Rybakina."

On the significance of Wimbledon:

"Wimbledon is a magical dream because I grew up watching only that. Back home, we only used to watch Wimbledon. In fact, television only broadcast Wimbledon. So, for me to go there and not only be present but also play on those courts was absolutely amazing. I also played in an era when the three greatest tennis players of our generation, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, were competing. Sharing locker rooms with them and simply being there was better than a dream, actually."

Speaking on JioStar, Sanju Samson drew comparisons between the tennis and cricket legends:

"The Roger Federer of cricket? It has to be MS Dhoni. He is very calm and composed in the way he goes about his business. When he performs, it looks effortless yet very powerful. Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, is very explosive, much like how Virat Bhai started. Maybe Virat Kohli can be compared to Alcaraz. He is very aggressive and full of power and explosiveness."

On the memories of India's triumph at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025:

"We were all watching the final. My family members and everyone else were glued to the TV. It was a special moment for all of us in the country. We had been waiting for it for a long time. We knew we were capable of winning the World Cup, yet while we were so close, we were very far. I was very happy for all the players in the team. There was so much hard work behind it and so many great stories within the squad itself. It was a proud moment for all of us. I think the standards were set very high for us. They won the World Cup and put us on a stage where we felt that we could do the same in India. It was a great moment that both World Cups happened in India and that we won them. So, yes, that victory definitely played a part."

On Australia as an opponent ahead of India's fixture against the six-time champions in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026:

"A lot of respect goes to the Australian team. I think the reason we hold them in such high regard is that they were the most dominant cricketing nation when we were growing up. Every World Cup seemed to be won by Australia. But now, I think the roles have reversed. We are the champions, and we play and compete with the same attitude. So, yes, there is a lot of respect for them as an opponent."

Catch Wimbledon 2026, from June 29 - July 12, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network

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Link: https://www.hotstar.com/in/sports/tennis/role-reversal-ft-samson-bopanna/1271655033/watch