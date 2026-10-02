Dhirubhai Ambani International School Wins ISSO Under-14 Girls Football Championship | File photo

Navi Mumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani International School emerged as the champions of the ISSO Under-14 Girls Football Championship, held from September 27 to October 1 in Navi Mumbai.

The five-day championship brought together 18 school teams from seven cities across India, providing a national platform for young girls to showcase their footballing talent, competitive spirit and teamwork.

Hosted by Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS), the championship saw B.D. Somani International School finish as first runners-up, while Hill Spring International School secured the second runners-up position.

The championship began with Olympian and former badminton champion Aparna Popat as the Chief Guest. Addressing the young athletes, Popat encouraged them to embrace sport as a journey of discipline, confidence and personal growth.

She said, “Sport teaches you much more than how to win a match. It teaches you resilience, teamwork, discipline and the confidence to keep going when things don’t go your way. Seeing so many young girls come together for football is truly encouraging. I hope they carry the spirit of this championship with them, both on and off the field.”

The championship also highlighted the growing participation of girls in school sport and the importance of creating meaningful competitive opportunities at the grassroots level. With high-quality sporting facilities, thoughtful arrangements and warm hospitality, NMAJS provided an excellent setting for the participating teams and coaches.

Aakanksha Thapak, Founder, International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) added, “At ISSO, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to experience sport at a meaningful level. Competitions such as this give young athletes the chance to test themselves, learn from one another and build lifelong values through sport. The participation of 18 teams from seven cities is a reflection of the growing enthusiasm for girls’ football in schools, and we are delighted to see this platform continue to grow.”

The championship also recognised exceptional individual performances. Aavika Arora of Hill Spring International School was named Best Player, while Ira Bakshi of Dhirubhai Ambani International School received the Best Goalkeeper award. Sara Gandhi of Dhirubhai Ambani International School was named Top Goalscorer, finishing the tournament with an impressive 12 goals.

ISSO also expressed its appreciation for Abhimanyu Basu and the entire NMAJS team for their leadership, dedication and commitment to hosting the championship. Their attention to sporting arrangements and the well-being of visiting teams contributed to a positive and memorable experience for participating students and coaches.

Beyond the results on the field, the championship created an opportunity for young footballers from different schools and cities to compete, connect and build friendships. The event reflected the growing role of school sport in developing confidence, leadership, teamwork and resilience among student-athletes.

Through national-level competitions, training programmes, coach education and progression opportunities, ISSO continues to work with schools across India to strengthen the sporting ecosystem and create more pathways for young athletes to develop and excel.