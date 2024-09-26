 ‘Dhanya Mehsoos Kar Raha Hoon’: Sunil Gavaskar Reacts After Visiting Ram Temple in Ayodhya Ahead Of IND vs BAN 2nd Test; Video
Sports

'Dhanya Mehsoos Kar Raha Hoon': Sunil Gavaskar Reacts After Visiting Ram Temple in Ayodhya Ahead Of IND vs BAN 2nd Test; Video

Ex-opener Sunil Gavaskar paid a visit to Ram Temple ahead of India's 2nd Test vs Bangladesh in Kanpur.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Sunil Gavaskar. | (Credits: Twitter)

With India and Bangladesh set to play the 2nd Test in Kanpur former opening batter Sunil Gavaskar reached Ayodhya to visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple to seek blessings. The cricketer-turned-commentator reacted to the same by claiming that he feels extremely good after visiting the holy place as a video surfaced of the same.

The consecration of the iconic Ram Janmabhoomi temple happened under the auspices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he performed the auspicious ceremony between 12:15 PM - 12: 45 PM on January 22, 2024. A host of reputed personalities attended the event including Bollywood celebrities, politicians, athletes, and businessmen.

"Bahut accha lag raha hai, Dhanya mehsoos kar raha hoon apne aap ko. Ram bhagwan ke darshan karne ka mauka mila. Toh bahut bahut accha lag raha hai." (I'm feeling extremely good and privileged that I got to seek Lord Ram's blessings. Hence, the feeling is great.)

Team India are coming off a convincing win over Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai:

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and his men demolished Bangladesh in the opening Test of the series, hosted by Chennai. Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja had central roles to play in India's 1-0 series lead.

The home side also retained the same squad for the 2nd Test as they hope to seal the series 2-0. India are also at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

