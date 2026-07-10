'Destroyed The Best Team In The World': Netizens Demand Coach's Resignation After India Suffer Shameful Series Defeat Against England

Gautam Gambhir | Image Credits: X

India head coach Gautam Gambhir found himself at the centre of a social media storm after India's disappointing series defeat against England. England took an unassailable 3-0 lead, marking India's second consecutive series defeat. India had not lost a T20I series since the 2024 T20 World Cup, and suffered back to back losses for the first time since 2019.

Soon after the loss, frustrated fans demanded head coach Gautam Gambhir's resignation and questioning several team selection decisions.

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One of the biggest talking points among fans was the omission of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, with many arguing that the Kerala batter deserved more opportunities in the series. Several users questioned why Samson was overlooked despite India's inconsistent middle-order performances.

At the same time, supporters criticised the continued backing of Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar, both of whom struggled to make a significant impact throughout the series. Many felt the duo was persisted with despite repeated failures, while in-form players remained on the sidelines.

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The criticism extended beyond team selection, with a section of fans accusing the Indian team management of favouring players based on IPL performances rather than recent international form.

Several social media users also argued that the Indian Premier League's batting-friendly conditions have adversely affected India's preparation for overseas assignments. According to many fans, the prevalence of flat pitches in the IPL has left batters ill-equipped to handle the movement, bounce and discipline offered by English conditions.