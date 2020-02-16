Derby: Sagittarius to shine during CCI Trophy

Sagittarius, from the stables of trainer Sanjay Kolse, could well score an encore when he lines up with three rivals for the Cricket Club of India (CCI) Trophy, the feature event on the 18th day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Sunday.

Sagittarius displayed fine form and fitness when winning the Sonny Brar Trophy on last Sunday and looked at his fluent best and beat his main rivals Gloriosus pretty convincingly, almost effortlessly at that.

There is no denying his staying abilities as Sagittarius has won over the 2400m trip twice earlier. He will have to be weary of old guard Vulcan though who too is a seasoned campaigner and a tough opponent over the trip.

But with Vulcan conceding a good chuck of weight and the fact that Sagittarius is claiming further allowance, the latter could stretch out all the way and pull off an encore.