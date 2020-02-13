Derby Race: Van Dyke looks most appealing

The Presence of Rhapsody and Van Dyke are making the Red Buttons Plate, the main event on the 17th day of the Mumbai Meeting interesting, as later looks to catch the judges eye, in the event to be held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse today.

Rhapsody did reasonably well in finishing third in the Indian Oaks (Gr1) and would be richer for the experience of a classic. She is no pushover and has done well over the mile and the nine-furlong trips not so long ago. She has the credentials and is expected to put up a strong performance.

Van Dyke was resurgent in his come-back and he made a commendable return after 16 months to not only race well but managing to win after that long a gap. That's a rare quality and shows his strong character. He is in fine form and is likely to match Rhapsody stride for stride and could go on to prove himself at the deciding end.

— First Race: 3.00pm

— Selections:

8 The Blurr Plate Div-2 (1000m): 1. Outstanding (6), 2. Dilbar (3).3. Thea's Pet (7). 8 The Picasso Plate (1000m): 1. Westeros (9). 2.Isinit (3), 3. Brave (7).

8 The Red Buttons Plate (1600m): 1. Van Dyke (5), 2. Rhapsody (1), 3. Western Front (2).

8 The Priceless Plate (1600m): 1. One For the Glory (2), 2.Ex's And Oh's (8),3. SWeeping Move (11).

8 The D P C Kapadia Trophy (1400m):1. Oui Sauvage (4). 2. Mount Moriah (6), 3. Speed Air (8).

8 The Sir Charles Forbes Trophy (1000m): 1.Smokin' Hot (9), 2. Gold Charm (7), 3.Aegon (1).

8 The Blurr Plate Div-1 (1000m): 1. Highland (1), 2. Romantic Warrior (3), 3. Abraxas (4).

— Day's Best - One For The Glory (4-2)