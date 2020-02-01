Derby Race: Valergo best for day's feature

Valegro, from the stables of champion trainer Pesi Shroff, seems to have an edge over his rivals in what looks a very competitive race, the Ebco Livsmart Million, the feature event, on the 14th day of the Mumbai meeting to be held, at the Mahalaxmi race course, here on Saturday.

Valegro won his last race in March last year in Hyderabad when he bagged the Country Stud Far Million beating the local runners with ease, on a day of seven races which are all million.

He has run thrice since and has placed in all three outings finishing in close vicinity of the winners. He was beaten close home last time out by Tasawwur who won again. Tasawwur's subsequent victory in the Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy (Gr2) against a much tougher opposition raises Valegro's chances of making amends this time out.

Valebro who is placed one will be ridden by Leigh Roche and is from champion trainer Pesi Shroff, the colt has been working regularly during the morning track, hence enjoys a slight edge to win.

First Race 4.30pm

Selections

1. The Kingfisher Max Million (1800m): 1. Tasman (4), 2. Walk The Talk (6), 3. Tenacious (5)

2. The Mahalakshmi Million (2400m): 1. Moriseiki (6), 2. Eagleinthesky (4), 3. Golden Era (1)

3. The Gateway Of India Million (1600m): 1. Noble Heir (1), 2. Memorable Eyes (12), 3. Conscience (6)

4. The Pelican Million (1000m): 1. Endeavour (2), 2. Spring Grove (12), 2. Finalist (8)

5. The Ebco Livsmart Million (1400m):1. Valergo (1), 2. Pablo (6), 3. Malwa (4)

6. The Turf Authorities of India Million (1200m): 1. Run Forrest Run (5), 2. Jetfire (4). 3. Thomas Hardy (3)

7. The Kingfisher Ultra Sundowner Million (1200m): 1. Mikayla's Pride (1), 2. Dilbar (5), 3. Shapath (4)

Day's Best - Noble Heir (3-1)

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Treble: 4, 5, 6