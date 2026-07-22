Delhi Protests: Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Shares Clip Of Young Boy's Interview On Her Instagram Story

Ritika Sajdeh/Instagram

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of former India captain Rohit Sharma, reshared a video on her Instagram Story featuring a young boy participating in the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar. The clip has quickly gained attention on social media, with many users discussing the child's passionate words and fearless stance during the demonstration.

In the viral video, the young boy is seen addressing the channel PEEK TV, declaring that he is not afraid of police lathis or being beaten. He says he wants to fight for the country just as freedom fighter Bhagat Singh did, expressing a strong sense of patriotism despite his young age. His emotional remarks drew loud cheers from those present at the protest.

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Ritika Sajdeh/Instagram

Ritika Sajdeh chose to share the clip without adding any personal comment. While she did not express a specific opinion, the repost itself sparked widespread discussion online, with users interpreting it in different ways. The Instagram Story soon began circulating across various social media platforms.

The Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar has generated significant online attention in recent days, with several videos from the gathering going viral. Among them, the young boy's speech has emerged as one of the most widely shared moments.

Ritika, who is active on social media, frequently shares moments from her personal life, family, and issues that catch her attention. Her decision to repost the video has further amplified its reach, bringing the young protester's message to a much wider audience.